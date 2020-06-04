Motley Crue have promised to share the rescheduled dates for the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Poison as soon as they are available.
The trek will serve as the reunion tour for Motley Crue and it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band shared the following message via social media on Wednesday (June 3rd), "Rescheduled dates for 'The Stadium Tour' posted as soon as they're all in !"
The massive North American stadium trek was originally scheduled for this summer but the band announced it has been postponed until the summer of next year.
"On June 1st they issued the following statement: "We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available.
"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly."
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus
Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP- Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor- Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive Hometown Honor
Metallica Classic Gets Classical Makeover
Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
In Flames Full Wacken Festival Headline Set To Stream Online
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Singled Out: Dematerialize's Astral