New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP

Motley Crue have promised to share the rescheduled dates for the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Poison as soon as they are available.

The trek will serve as the reunion tour for Motley Crue and it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band shared the following message via social media on Wednesday (June 3rd), "Rescheduled dates for 'The Stadium Tour' posted as soon as they're all in !"

The massive North American stadium trek was originally scheduled for this summer but the band announced it has been postponed until the summer of next year.

"On June 1st they issued the following statement: "We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available.

"The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly."





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made

Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video

More Motley Crue News



