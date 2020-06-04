Rolling Stones Brian Jones Documentary Set For Release

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones documentary will be released on DVD on June 12th, along with the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album.

The documentary was made by noted filmmaker Danny Garcia (who's previous credits include The Rise And Fall Of The Clash, Looking For Johnny, Sad Vacation, STIV).

According to the synopsis, the film explores "the rise of Brian Jones and The Rolling Stones as well as the untimely death of Jones, Garcia paints an interesting and revealing picture of doomed pop star."

The limited edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album will pressed on red vinyl and only 1,000 copies will be made. See the tracklisting and watch the film trailer below:



The Proper Ornaments - "1969"

Greg 'Stackhouse' Prevost - "Ain't Nothing Here To Change My Mind"

Dick Taylor & The Red Squirls - "Edith Groove"

Ray 'Sonic' Hanson's Whores of Babylon - "Dusted"

Deadbeat Poets - "Riding The Dog"

J.M. Baule - "The Path Of The Meeting"

Dick Taylor & The Red SquirlS - "14a Chestnut St."

Steve Hooker - "Tighten It Rough"

John Perry - "Brian"

Alabama 3 - "(I'll Never Be) Satisfied"

The Bermondsey Joyriders - "Brian Jones (The Real True Leader Of The Rolling Stones)"

The Primadonna Reeds - "Glitter Girl"

John Roome - "Muddy Waters"





