Stone Sour Share Demo Of 'Audio Secrecy' Track

Keavin Wiggins | 06-05-2020

Stone Sour

Stone Sour has released an online stream of a demo version of their track "Nylon 6/6." The studio version of the song appeared on the band's 2010 album "Audio Secrecy".

Guitarist Josh Rand noted the significance of the song in the video description. He wrote, "By the time we started to work on Audio Secrecy, we were all writing on our own.

"Audio Secrecy was the 1st time Roy [Mayorga] brought music into the band. 'Nylon 6/6' was one of the three tracks he sent us. Corey ended up cutting the vocals for these tracks at Shawn's house." Check out the demo below:


