Stone Sour has released an online stream of a demo version of their track "Nylon 6/6." The studio version of the song appeared on the band's 2010 album "Audio Secrecy".
Guitarist Josh Rand noted the significance of the song in the video description. He wrote, "By the time we started to work on Audio Secrecy, we were all writing on our own.
"Audio Secrecy was the 1st time Roy [Mayorga] brought music into the band. 'Nylon 6/6' was one of the three tracks he sent us. Corey ended up cutting the vocals for these tracks at Shawn's house." Check out the demo below:
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album
Stone Sour Share 'Through Glass'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'
Stone Sour Share Another Early Rarity
Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo
Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup
Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song
Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review
Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72- Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour- Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Led Zeppelin Stone Sour- more
Singled Out: LPFM (Low Power Frequency Modulation)'s Underneath
The Burrito Brothers - The Notorious Burrito Brothers
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Sweet Icon Steve Priest Dead At 72
Tool Officially Cancel North American Tour
Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
Led Zeppelin Classic Covered by Matt Zane And The Doors Collaborator
Stone Sour Share Demo Of 'Audio Secrecy' Track
Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'
KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5
Paul Weller Pushes Back Release Of New Album 'On Sunset'