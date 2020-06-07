Parallel Motion Release 'Slave' Visualizer

Parallel Motion have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Slave". The track is the follow-up to their 2019 EP "Illogical".

Lead vocalist Dave Juan had the following to say about the brand new single," Slave is the evolution of Parallel Motion sonically and lyrically.

"The track talks about becoming a slave of your own dreams and how you can lose who you are when they are controlling you. We only know one way to make music and it's from the heart and from our own personal experiences."' Watch the video below:





