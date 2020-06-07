Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video

Pearl Jam are streaming an uncensored version of their iconic "Jeremy" music video. The track comes from the band's blockbuster 1991 album "Ten".

The Mark Pellington-directed video stars actor Trevor Wilson as the title character and was reportedly based on a real-life incident in early 1991 where a high school student named Jeremy Wade Delle shot himself in front of his classmates.

The original version of the video, which showed Wilson placing a gun in his mouth, was allegedly banned by video outlets like MTV due to their policy of censoring music videos with scenes depicting guns and violence.

The band had this to say, "We have released the uncensored version of the video which was unavailable in 1992 with TV censorship laws. We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement, or accidental." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Lead Covid-19 Benefit Lineup

Pearl Jam Preview 'Retrograde' Video

Pearl Jam Bring Gigaton Visual Experience To Apple TV

Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special

Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour

Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans

Pearl Jam Top Rock Chart With 'Gigaton'

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

More Pearl Jam News



