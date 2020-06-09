Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series

The Goo Goo Dolls have launched their brand new "Live From Home" remote video streaming series with a performance of their song "So Alive."

The 6-part video series will feature clips that are recorded and filmed remotely and will continue throughout the month of June and will feature the band performing hits spanning their catalogue.

The veteran band released their latest studio album "Miracle Pill" in September of last year. Watch the Live From Home video for "So Alive" below:





