Goo Goo Dolls Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(BB Gun) Earlier this week Goo Goo Dolls returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver their debut late-night TV performance of "Yeah, I Like You", the single off their newest album, Chaos In Bloom.

"Yeah I Like You" arrived earlier this summer as the first single from Chaos in Bloom, their 13th studio album that is officially out now. Marking the first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together.

Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time. Watch the Kimmel performance below:

