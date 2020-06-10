Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour

(hennemusic) Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced rescheduled dates for their Hella Mega European tour. The three-week spring series - which was postponed in April - has been moved to 2021, with shows starting in Vienna, AT on June 9.
Tickets from the 2020 dates remain valid for the newly-announced shows. The trio of bands also recently shut down plans for a summer North American run; originally scheduled to begin July 17 in Seattle, WA, with dates running to the end of August, the lineup will be sharing new dates soon.
The Hell Mega Tour was set to see Green Day performing material from their latest album, "Father Of All", with Weezer on the road supporting the new "Van Weezer" record, while Fall Out Boy will issue "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" this November. See the rescheduled dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
