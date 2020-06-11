Reunited Staind Working On New Music

Aaron Lewis shared the news during an interview this week that he is working on the first new music from Staind in almost a decade, and he is also creating a solo acoustic album.

Staind released their last full length record, their self-titled album in late 2011 and the after a long hiatus the group reunited for a performance at the Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville, KY last September.

That appearance marked the band's first full length concert performance in half a decade. Lewis was a guest on Godsmack frontman Sully Erna's Hometown Sessions earlier this week and shared an update about the new music he has been working on.

During the interview with Erna, Lewis revealed that the band is indeed working on new material but provided little details. He said, "I'm working on new Staind sh*t. We're toying around with some creativity."

Aaron did share a lot more information but his new solo venture. He told Erna that he has a new acoustic album and said, "no coloration to it. It's not gonna be country, it's not gonna be anything except an acoustic guitar and vocals. That's what's next.

"The last show that I played here in Nashville, just me acoustically, with no back-up band or anything. I was playing some of the songs off the country records, and I was playing some of the songs from Staind, but all just me and the acoustic guitar.

"That simplifies everything, that takes away the country flavor, that takes away the rock flavor, that takes away everything and just leaves the skeletal structure. And Scott Borchetta, the president of my record label, was so moved by that show, this next record he wants from me, which would have been a country record, he wants a totally acoustic record." Check out the interview below:





