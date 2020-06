Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have shared a new lockdown video for the Van Halen classic "Right Now" as video No. 8 in their ongoing Circle @Home Sessions.

The former Van Halen frontman captioned the video with "When I wrote this song with Eddie Van Halen over 30 years ago I had no idea it would be so relevant today. #LetTheMusicDoTheTalking #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance".

Apart from Hagar, The Circle also features acclaimed guitarist Vic Johnson, Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin) and Sammy's former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony. Watch the video below:





