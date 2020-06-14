Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album

As the Deftones prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "White Pony" album, drummer Abe Cunningham has revealed that the band has wrapped up work on their new studio album.

Cunningham said in a new interview with Download's Kylie Olsson

that producer Terry Date has finished the mixing of the album and is currently mastering the album:

He said, "We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer (June and July) we were in the studio tracking. And we're just taking our time. But we actually just completed everything. We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.

"We're working with our old pal Terry Date, who did a bunch of our earlier records. He's up there. With this while distancing thing, it was a bit rough, but we figured out a way to kind of do the mixes without being there.

"It's a lot better when we're all in the room, we can knock it out quick and argue and do our things. But, yeah, we just completed that. It's getting mastered right now, and that's been the main thing. So it's been something to do in this strange off time."

Abe was not certain of the possible release dates for the album but did share, "maybe September, I heard something. I can't remember." Watch the interview below:





