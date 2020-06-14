Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album

As the Deftones prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their "White Pony" album, drummer Abe Cunningham has revealed that the band has wrapped up work on their new studio album.
Cunningham said in a new interview with Download's Kylie Olsson
that producer Terry Date has finished the mixing of the album and is currently mastering the album:
He said, "We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer (June and July) we were in the studio tracking. And we're just taking our time. But we actually just completed everything. We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.
"We're working with our old pal Terry Date, who did a bunch of our earlier records. He's up there. With this while distancing thing, it was a bit rough, but we figured out a way to kind of do the mixes without being there.
"It's a lot better when we're all in the room, we can knock it out quick and argue and do our things. But, yeah, we just completed that. It's getting mastered right now, and that's been the main thing. So it's been something to do in this strange off time."
Abe was not certain of the possible release dates for the album but did share, "maybe September, I heard something. I can't remember." Watch the interview below:
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Deftones Announce North American Tour
Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more
Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino
System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup
Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful
S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam- Metallica Concert Streaming- David Gilmour Releasing First New Song In Five Years- Iron Maiden Inspired Movie- more
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera
Singled Out: Iration's Right Here Right Now
S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam
Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP
David Gilmour Releasing First New Song In Five Years
R8eDR (Blacklight District) Releases 'Wall Between Us' Video
Iron Maiden Inspired Movie Coming
Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album
The Allman Betts Band Release Long Gone Video
Jon Zazula Expands Heavy Tales For Audiobook Release