Giants Chair Release Two New Tracks

Emo vets Giants Chair have released a brand new two song EP via Spartan Records. The two tracked are entitled "The Streets and "Featureless Horizon" and were originally recorded in 2017.

Frontman Scott Hobart explained the origin of the track, "The Streets and Featureless Horizon, were the first two songs we wrote after our previous 23-year self-quarantine.

Recorded a couple of years before the Prefabylon sessions, some of you may recall that they were briefly available via digital streaming-only, as teasers toward the eventual full-length.

"We even made videos for them! Both tunes were almost included on Prefabylon but we decided to save them for a more special occasion... like today for our bass player BYRON's 50th BIRTHDAY! Geez, that's old!" Watch the video for "The Streets" below:





