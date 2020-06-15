.

Bourbon House Release 'Too High To Care' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bourbon House

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single "Too High To Care", which is the first of five tracks the band plans to release this year.

Vocalist Lacey Crowe had this to say about the song, "'Too High to Care' is a very free-spirited, zero apologies, own-your-sh*t-proudly kind of song. I think the video reflects that.

"We're a rock band having fun, setting up in random places during a massive lockdown and performing for three people hanging out on their porches across the street.

"You're basically coming along for the ride with us and watching our 13-hour video shoot day unfold." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Bourbon House Release 'Too High To Care' Video

More Bourbon House News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album- Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show- Rammstein Working On New Songs During Pandemic- S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober

Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know

Singled Out: Lightworker's Cholera

Trad.Attack! - Make Your Move

advertisement
Latest News

Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album

Metallica To Stream Full Melbourne Show

Rammstein Working On New Songs During Pandemic

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves Announce New Album

Bourbon House Release 'Too High To Care' Video

Singled Out: Kat Riggins' Cry Out

S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam

Metallica Concert Streaming For Launch Of Offstage With DWP