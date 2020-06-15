Bourbon House Release 'Too High To Care' Video

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single "Too High To Care", which is the first of five tracks the band plans to release this year.
Vocalist Lacey Crowe had this to say about the song, "'Too High to Care' is a very free-spirited, zero apologies, own-your-sh*t-proudly kind of song. I think the video reflects that.
"We're a rock band having fun, setting up in random places during a massive lockdown and performing for three people hanging out on their porches across the street.
"You're basically coming along for the ride with us and watching our 13-hour video shoot day unfold." Watch the video below:
