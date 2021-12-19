Bourbon House Share 'I Got Trouble' Video

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single, "I Got Trouble." The song comes from the group's third studio album, "Into The Red".
Jocelyne Berumen directed and produced the new video and they group had this to say about the clip, "We basically got to time travel for a day with the making of the 'I Got Trouble' video.
"Remember when you used to go to a theater and dress all fancy and watch a fancy show and smoke fancy cigarettes? Neither do we, but we wish we did."
They said of the album, "Into the Red is a real blood, sweat and tears album for us. It took us three years to complete, we used three different bassists and recorded at three different studios.
"Because we released singles and music videos during that time, we didn't even really notice how long it had been until we set a release date." Watch the video below:
Bourbon House Release 'Too High To Care' Video
Axl Rose Wanted Wolfgang Van Halen To Jam With Guns N' Roses- Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46- more
Queen's Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19- San Francisco Declares Metallica Day- Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021