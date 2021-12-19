Bourbon House Share 'I Got Trouble' Video

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single, "I Got Trouble." The song comes from the group's third studio album, "Into The Red".

Jocelyne Berumen directed and produced the new video and they group had this to say about the clip, "We basically got to time travel for a day with the making of the 'I Got Trouble' video.

"Remember when you used to go to a theater and dress all fancy and watch a fancy show and smoke fancy cigarettes? Neither do we, but we wish we did."

They said of the album, "Into the Red is a real blood, sweat and tears album for us. It took us three years to complete, we used three different bassists and recorded at three different studios.

"Because we released singles and music videos during that time, we didn't even really notice how long it had been until we set a release date." Watch the video below:

