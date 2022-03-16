Singled Out: Bourbon House's I Got Trouble

Hard blues rockers Bourbon House recently released a new single and video called "I Got Trouble" and to celebrate we asked Lacey Crowe to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I Got Trouble" is basically an emotional wreck song. Typically when we write songs, I'm listening to what Jason is doing on guitar and trying to feel the message. This all happens before I hear anything of what the lead guitar is going to be doing over the chord progression, so all I have is the tempo and the mood to influence my lyrics, which I think is a good thing. Jason went for a minor chord progression and immediately I knew it was a sad song. I was hearing references of Led Zeppelin's "Since I've Been Loving You" and other slow, bluesy love songs. I'm not sure why, maybe because it's been a while since I've gone through a break-up, but I wasn't feeling like writing about love loss for this one. It's more sad introspectively and focuses more on the loss of self-love and self-control. As much as I think people suffer heartbreak from relationships, heartbreak from falling out of love with yourself and feeling like you're spiraling down uncontrollably without seeing a way out of this black hole is more devastating to me.

So that's the gist of the lyrics but what I find most interesting about how this song turned out is that it's strangely sensual after the lead guitar is added. There is nothing sexy about depression or low self-worth so there's this juxtaposition. I think that's the magic of how we wrote this song and how we write most of our songs. Starting with nothing but an acoustic guitar and the basic chords and riffs, we have to rely on what we're feeling at the time, and then that transfers over to all stages of the writing process.

