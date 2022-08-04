.

Bourbon House Resonate With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-04-2022

Bourbon House have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Resonate." The song is the first of 5 singles that the band plans to release this year.

The video was directed and edited by Jocelyne Berumen, and filmed at the historic Henry Miller House in Wausau, WI. Lacey Crowe had this to say about the song:

"We're inspired by so many of the rock music pioneers from the 60's and 70's and we wanted to pay our respects by creating a track that isn't just influenced by them but is a very obvious nod to them.

"What those decades of rock bands have accomplished with their music is timeless and still resonates today." Watch the video below:

