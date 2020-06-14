David Gilmour Releasing First New Song In Five Years

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour will release his first new song in five years as part of an audiobook project by his wife, author Polly Samson.

Inspired by a character from the novel and co-written by Samson, "Yes I Have Ghosts" will debut on the June 25 release of "A Theatre For Dreamers", a week before the tune will be available via the usual channels and streaming services.

Set on the idyllic Greek island of Hydra in 1960, the story captures the hazy, sun-drenched days of an expat bohemian community of poets, painters, and musicians; in Samson's fifth work of fiction, the characters live tangled lives that are ruled by their king and queen, writers Charmain Clift and George Johnston.

The project will also feature original music from Gilmour throughout.

"Polly's vivid and poetic writing, coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of 'A Theatre for Dreamers' a fantastic and fulfilling experience," explains Gilmour. "The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before. The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.

"We were also lucky to have our daughter Romany in lockdown with us to contribute harp and additional vocals. I am really pleased and proud of how Polly's words and my music have entwined in this audio version of 'A Theatre for Dreamers.'"

"We didn't set out to work together on the audiobook, but lockdown meant I had to narrate and I'm grateful to David Gilmour for stepping in to the producer's chair," adds Samson. "We wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative. Read more here.

