S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has continued his special lockdown cover series and this time he teams up with current and former members of the band as well as S.O.D.
Benante shared the new isolation video of a performance of the S.O.D. classic "March Of S.O.D.", a track that comes from the band's 1985 debut album "Speak English Or Die".
The Anthrax offshoot featured Benante, along with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, as well as former Anthrax and current Nuclear Assault bassist Dan Lilker, all of whom are in the new clip, but not vocalist Billy Milano.
Benante simply captioned the video "It's time for the March Of The SOD". Watch it below:
