Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali was admitted to the emergency room at a Los Angeles are hospital on Monday night (June 15th) for an unspecified reason.

Banali has been fighting stage IV pancreatic cancer for over a year. He took to Facebook on Monday night to share a selfie photo of himself at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA.

He captioned the photo, "Just admitted to the Emergency Room at Kaiser... It occured [sic] to me that this is just like Disneyland except the lines are shorter & the rides are painfully slow... and the price of admission... OMG!"

An hour later he posted the following about his bandmates "LOVE YOU Chuck Wright LOVE YOU Alex Grossi"





