Deftones Transforming White Pony Into Black Stallion

The Deftones have revealed that they are planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved "White Pony" album by releasing a special remix version of the album called "Black Stallion".

The news of the remix album and "White Pony" reissue plans was shared by frontman Chino Moreno during a virtual press conference via Zoom. He said, "We're gonna be releasing later in the year a reissue of the record and we're going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled Black Stallion.

"So, we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So, it's kind of come full circle."

Chino also reflected on "White Pony" 20 years later. He said, "It was definitely a special time. We took a lot of chances and were living life to its fullest at that moment and just trying to capture that on the record."

They band has also plans to play music from the album at upcoming shows and added, "Eventually, I wouldn't be against doing the whole record in its entirety at some point or another . We'll see though, maybe one day."





Related Stories

Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Deftones Mixing New Album

Deftones Announce North American Tour

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

More Deftones News



