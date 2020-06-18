Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape

Journey's first new studio album in almost a decade is "starting to take shape," according to a social media post from band cofounder and guitarist Neal Schon.
The band released their last studio album, "Eclipse," in 2011 but Schon took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 17th) to share a video and a included a caption about working on the new record.
He wrote, "Been in studio and JOURNEY album is starting to take shape. Back in later today zzzzz @nealschon @nealandmichaeleschon @merck_mercuriadis @journeymusicofficial @gibsoncustom @chromeheartsofficial #schön #soar".
The band debuted their new lineup last month during a special isolation performance. They replaced former members Ross Valory and Steve Smith with one-time bassist Randy Jackson and Narada Michael Walden, and also added Jason Derlatka. See Neal's Instagram post here.
Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance
