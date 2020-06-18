Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

The news fans have been waiting for has arrived. The rescheduled dates for Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' The Stadium Tour have been announced.
The trek featuring the reunion of Motley Crue was originally planned for this summer but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and will now be taking place in the summer of 2021.
The new dates will be kicking off on June 19th at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville and will conclude on September 12th in San Diego, CA at Petco Park.
Motley Crue had this to say, "We are excited to share the new dates for 'The Stadium Tour'. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit http://livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!" See the new dates below:
June 19 - Nashville, Tennessee - Nissan Stadium
June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Great American Ballpark
June 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Bank of America Stadium
June 26 - Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium
June 27 - Orlando, Florida - Camping World Stadium
July 03 - Cleveland, Ohio - FirstEnergy Field
July 06 - St. Louis, Missouri - Busch Stadium
July 08 - Minneapolis, Minnesota - U.S. Bank Stadium
July 10 - Detroit, Michigan - Comerica Park
July 13 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park
July 15 Flushing, New York - Citi Field
July 17 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park
July 18 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park
July 20 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PNC Park
August 07 - Jacksonville, Florida - TIAA Bank Field
August 09 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
August 12 - Buffalo, New York - New Era Field
August 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - SunTrust Park
August 17 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park
August 20 - San Antonio, Texas - Alamodome
August 22 - Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field
August 24 - Kansas City, Missouri - Kauffman Stadium
August 28 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Miller Park
August 29 - Chicago, Illinois - Wrigley Field
September 03 - Phoenix, Arizona - State Farm Stadium
September 04 - Los Angeles, California - SoFi Stadium
September 07 - Seattle, Washington - T-Mobile Park
September 10 - San Francisco, California - Oracle Park
September 12 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
Motley Crue In The Studio For Theater Of Pain Anniversary
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party
Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Tour Dates-Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party Protest the Hero Release New Album Early- Journey- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party
Protest the Hero Release New Album Early
Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video
Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance
Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows
Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape