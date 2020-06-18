Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

The news fans have been waiting for has arrived. The rescheduled dates for Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' The Stadium Tour have been announced.

The trek featuring the reunion of Motley Crue was originally planned for this summer but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and will now be taking place in the summer of 2021.

The new dates will be kicking off on June 19th at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville and will conclude on September 12th in San Diego, CA at Petco Park.

Motley Crue had this to say, "We are excited to share the new dates for 'The Stadium Tour'. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit http://livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!" See the new dates below:

June 19 - Nashville, Tennessee - Nissan Stadium

June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Great American Ballpark

June 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Bank of America Stadium

June 26 - Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium

June 27 - Orlando, Florida - Camping World Stadium

July 03 - Cleveland, Ohio - FirstEnergy Field

July 06 - St. Louis, Missouri - Busch Stadium

July 08 - Minneapolis, Minnesota - U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10 - Detroit, Michigan - Comerica Park

July 13 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Citizens Bank Park

July 15 Flushing, New York - Citi Field

July 17 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park

July 18 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park

July 20 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PNC Park

August 07 - Jacksonville, Florida - TIAA Bank Field

August 09 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

August 12 - Buffalo, New York - New Era Field

August 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - SunTrust Park

August 17 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park

August 20 - San Antonio, Texas - Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, Texas - Globe Life Field

August 24 - Kansas City, Missouri - Kauffman Stadium

August 28 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Miller Park

August 29 - Chicago, Illinois - Wrigley Field

September 03 - Phoenix, Arizona - State Farm Stadium

September 04 - Los Angeles, California - SoFi Stadium

September 07 - Seattle, Washington - T-Mobile Park

September 10 - San Francisco, California - Oracle Park

September 12 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park





