The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Orphans". The song is the title track for the band's latest album, that was released last fall.

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis shared, "The story behind Orphans was inspired by the novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that.

"Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you.

"We're all 'orphans', but we're in this life together." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.

The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video

The Agonist Release 'As One We Survive' Video

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

More The Agonist News



