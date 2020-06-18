.

The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Agonist

The Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Orphans". The song is the title track for the band's latest album, that was released last fall.

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis shared, "The story behind Orphans was inspired by the novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that.

"Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you.

"We're all 'orphans', but we're in this life together." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video

The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.

The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video

The Agonist Release 'As One We Survive' Video

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

More The Agonist News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Tour Dates-Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party Protest the Hero Release New Album Early- Journey- Ozzy Osbourne- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues

Mallavora - The Paradise EP

Father's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober

Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party

Protest the Hero Release New Album Early

Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video

Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance

Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows

Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape