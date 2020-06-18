The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Orphans". The song is the title track for the band's latest album, that was released last fall.
Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis shared, "The story behind Orphans was inspired by the novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson. It emphasizes the feeling of "not belonging" and the social and physical isolation that comes as a result of that.
"Even though we've all felt like outcasts at some point in our lives, it's important to remember that we're never truly alone and that there's always someone there for you.
"We're all 'orphans', but we're in this life together." Watch the video below:
The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.
The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video
The Agonist Release 'As One We Survive' Video
The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Tour Dates-Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party Protest the Hero Release New Album Early- Journey- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Singled Out: Electric Mob's Devil You Know
Queen Announce YouTube Tour Watch Party
Protest the Hero Release New Album Early
Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video
Cypress Hill Hosting Virtual Live Performance
Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows
Pharmacose Release 'The Clearing' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape