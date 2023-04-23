The Agonist Forced To Cancel European Summer Tour Plans

Cover art

The Agonist have announced that they have been forced to cancel their summer European tour plans, due to the current conditions of the economy.

They shared via social media, "Announcement Regarding Summer shows - We must unfortunately announce that we cannot make any EU summer shows this year.

"The reasons are a combination of multiple factors. You guys probably all know by now how expensive touring is at the moment-it's been a hot topic. Rising costs are affecting everyone now, from legacy bands to local bands, and we are no exception to that.

"Unfortunately, if we went to Europe on our current arrangement, we would stand to lose a dangerous amount of money, putting ourselves in financial jeopardy. We hope you understand this difficult choice."

Related Stories

The Agonist and Stuck Mojo Offshoot Sicksense Release 'Fools Tomorrow' Video

The Agonist Celebrate Juno Award Nomination

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

More The Agonist News