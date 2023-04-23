The Agonist Forced To Cancel European Summer Tour Plans

The Agonist have announced that they have been forced to cancel their summer European tour plans, due to the current conditions of the economy.
They shared via social media, "Announcement Regarding Summer shows - We must unfortunately announce that we cannot make any EU summer shows this year.
"The reasons are a combination of multiple factors. You guys probably all know by now how expensive touring is at the moment-it's been a hot topic. Rising costs are affecting everyone now, from legacy bands to local bands, and we are no exception to that.
"Unfortunately, if we went to Europe on our current arrangement, we would stand to lose a dangerous amount of money, putting ourselves in financial jeopardy. We hope you understand this difficult choice."
The Agonist and Stuck Mojo Offshoot Sicksense Release 'Fools Tomorrow' Video
The Agonist Celebrate Juno Award Nomination
The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video
The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video