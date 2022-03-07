The Agonist Celebrate Juno Award Nomination

The Agonist have shared their reaction to the announcement that their latest record "Days Before the World Wept" has been nominated for the "Metal/Hard Rock Album of the Year" at this year's Juno Awards.
The band had this to say, "We are thrilled to learn that Days Before The World Wept was nominated for a JUNO Award! What can we say - what artist doesn't want their work to be recognized and appreciated? This was a very important release for us that will define us for years to come, and we're happy that it has made its mark on the metal world."
The 2022 JUNO Awards will broadcast and stream live on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.Watch the music video for the album's first single, "Remnants In Time" below:
