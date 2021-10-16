.

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

cover art

The Agonist have released a music video for their brand new single, "Feast On The Living". The track comes from their new EP "Days Before The World Wept."

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "Everything that could possibly go wrong with this video shoot, well... did, haha. We had a very difficult time finding the right location, so our vision kept changing.

"Days before the shoot was scheduled to take place we managed to secure the perfect spot and experimenting with all sorts of cool lighting is what took it to the next level!

Musically, 'Feast On The Living' is a much more straightforward metal track. You're 4 songs into the EP, at this point you know exactly what you're going to be served and you're loving it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

The Agonist Release 'Orphans' Video

The Agonist's Kells Banned From Entering U.S.

The Agonist Release 'The Gift Of Silence' Video

The Agonist Release 'As One We Survive' Video

The Agonist Release 'In Vertigo' Video

News > The Agonist

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper- Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show- Dave Grohl Tops New York Times Best Sellers List- more

Sammy Hagar Shares Birthday Bash Performance Video- Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville- Led Zeppelin- more

David Lee Roth Declares 'His Last Tour, Unless It Isn't'- Styx Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Residency- more

Eddie Van Halen Plaque Unveiled In Pasadena- Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'- more

Reviews

The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz

Video Premiere: Lorne Behrman's 'Oh Lord, Give Me Time'

Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more

Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper

Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour

Dave Grohl Memoir The Storyteller Tops New York Times Best Sellers List

August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'

The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

Metallica Share 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video From Aftershock

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn'

Singled Out: Ike Reilly's F*** the Good Old Days