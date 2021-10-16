The Agonist Release 'Feast On The Living' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their brand new single, "Feast On The Living". The track comes from their new EP "Days Before The World Wept."

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say, "Everything that could possibly go wrong with this video shoot, well... did, haha. We had a very difficult time finding the right location, so our vision kept changing.

"Days before the shoot was scheduled to take place we managed to secure the perfect spot and experimenting with all sorts of cool lighting is what took it to the next level!

Musically, 'Feast On The Living' is a much more straightforward metal track. You're 4 songs into the EP, at this point you know exactly what you're going to be served and you're loving it." Watch the video below:

