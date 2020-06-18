Hockey Dad Stream New Song and Sell Out 'Alive At The Drive-In' Shows

Australian duo Hockey Dad are streaming their new song "Good Eye". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Brain Candy" which will be released on July 31st.

The band will be celebrating the album's release with two special 'Alive At The Drive-In' performances on July 31st and August 1st that sold out within 5 minutes.

They had this to say, "We're overwhelmed with the support and excitement around these drive-in shows. Super excited to not only play live again but to get two gigs back to back! Thank you to everybody who has already snagged their spot in the passenger seat!" Check out the new song below:





