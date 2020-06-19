John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Fortunate Son."
Alongside "Down On The Corner", "Fortunate Son" was issued as a double-sided single from the California band's fourth album, "Willie And The Poor Boys"; the tune reached No. 3 on the US charts while the project went on to sell more than a million copies in the country.
Creedence Clearwater Revival will mark the 50th anniversary of their fifth album, "Cosmo's Factory", with a vinyl reissue on August 14.
Led by the platinum-selling singles "Who'll Stop The Rain", "Up Around The Bend" and "Looking Out My Back Door", the project delivered the California band their second US No.1 album (the first was 1969's "Green River") and best-selling record, with more than 4 million sold in the US alone. Watch the jam here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
John Fogerty Rocks Dodger Stadium For 75th Birthday
John Fogerty Releasing New EP For His 75th Birthday
John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit
John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'
John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR's 'Green River'
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic In Quarantine Video
John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics On Late Night TV
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
John Fogerty Plays CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam
Journey May Release New Music Next Month- Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'- Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night- more
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Journey May Release New Music Next Month
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'
Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night
Donnie Vie Releases New Quarantine Single 'All My Favorite Things'
Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show
John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'
Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity