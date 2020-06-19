John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Fortunate Son."

Alongside "Down On The Corner", "Fortunate Son" was issued as a double-sided single from the California band's fourth album, "Willie And The Poor Boys"; the tune reached No. 3 on the US charts while the project went on to sell more than a million copies in the country.

Creedence Clearwater Revival will mark the 50th anniversary of their fifth album, "Cosmo's Factory", with a vinyl reissue on August 14.

Led by the platinum-selling singles "Who'll Stop The Rain", "Up Around The Bend" and "Looking Out My Back Door", the project delivered the California band their second US No.1 album (the first was 1969's "Green River") and best-selling record, with more than 4 million sold in the US alone. Watch the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





