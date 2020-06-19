Journey May Release New Music Next Month

Journey fans may be releasing the first song from the new batch of music they have been working on in July, according to cofounder and guitarist Neal Schon.

The band released their last studio album, "Eclipse", in 2011 but Schon shared during an appearance on SiriusXM that fans may be hearing a new single next month.

When he was asked when new music can be expected, Schon responded, "The first song that we recorded, Arnel had just finished vocals on it, I believe, yesterday. And so now we're gonna get it into the mixing stages. Hopefully, I think sometime in July, sooner or later in July."

Neal also shared that the band is currently working five brand new songs. He said, And we are off and running, man. We have, like, five new songs in the making right now, and hopefully a single coming out in July sometime."

The band has not been able to physically record new music together but have been working remotely, according to Neal. He said, "Arnel has been in the Philippines, and there's a whole bunch of hoops that you have to jump through for him to get over here, with quarantine and everything else.

"I've been working in the studio here, 'cause Narada lives close by, and I'm working at his studio and I'm laying down tracks with live drums and guitar, much like I've done with many, many records."

He continued, "Randy is recording his parts in L.A., Jonathan is recording his parts in Florida, Arnel is recording his parts in the Philippines. And it's a virtual record right now. But I am looking forward to getting together in the same room.

"In the meantime, I feel like we should just continue doing what we're doing and creating new music. I feel by the time that we actually get out, we could possibly have two new records done."





