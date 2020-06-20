Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates

Disturbed have announced the new rescheduled dates for their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour that was originally set to take place this year but was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.
The tour, which they are launching to celebrate the anniversary of their "The Sickness" album, will will also include Staind and Bad Wolves as the support acts.
They will be kicking things off on July 7th, 2021 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will wrap things up on August 31st in West Valley City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre. See the dates below:
July 07 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 08 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 12 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
July 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
July 18 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 20 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
July 21 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 24 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre
July 26 - Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 28 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
July 31 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 04 - Burgettstown, PA at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 08 - Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Aug. 13 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Aug. 14 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
Aug. 18 - The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 23 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
Disturbed Postpone The Sickness Anniversary Tour
Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour
Disturbed Release 'Hold On To Memories' Video
Disturbed Release 'Hold On To The Memories' Video
Disturbed Frontman Wants To Rock The Super Bowl
Disturbed Release 'Inside The Fire' 360 Video
David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show
Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video
Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates- Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival- Metallica Stream Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours- more
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates
Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video
Dan Reed Network And Reckless Love Announce Coheadlining Tour
Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide