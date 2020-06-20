Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates

Disturbed have announced the new rescheduled dates for their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour that was originally set to take place this year but was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The tour, which they are launching to celebrate the anniversary of their "The Sickness" album, will will also include Staind and Bad Wolves as the support acts.

They will be kicking things off on July 7th, 2021 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will wrap things up on August 31st in West Valley City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre. See the dates below:

July 07 - West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 08 - Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 - Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

July 13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 18 - Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 20 - Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 21 - Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 - Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 24 - Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

July 26 - Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 28 - Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 31 - Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 04 - Burgettstown, PA at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 08 - Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Aug. 13 - Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Aug. 14 - Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 - Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

Aug. 18 - The Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 - Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - West Valley City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre





