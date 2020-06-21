.

Jon Anderson Releases New Song 'WDMCF'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2020

Jon Anderson

Yes legend Jon Anderson has released a video for his brand new track called "WDMCF" (Where Does Music Come From). The song comes from his forthcoming album "1000 Hands".

Anderson will be releasing the new studio album in various formats, including CD, digitally and a special deluxe 180-gram double vinyl version, on July 31st.

The iconic vocalist had this to say about the new single, "When speaking about the new single, Anderson says: "'WDMCF' originates from me singing the first ideas that come to mind each morning. I start by creating vocal rhythmic sounds, very much like the Pygmies in Bambuti and Burundi in West Africa who go foraging and hunting and sing all the time. They sing like the sounds around them...insects, birds, frogs etc.

"I always dream and think that my best work is yet to come, or there would be no point in creating at all. I just feel so energized, happily surrounded by this world of music." Watch the video below:


