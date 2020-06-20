Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a new, two-part mini-documentary on their 1985 release, "World Wide Live", to mark its 35th anniversary on June 20.

The band recorded material for the live album while on the road in support of their ninth record, "Love At First Sting"; the project features songs from four US concert dates and shows in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.

The live set featured the longtime Scorpions lineup of vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs, bassist Francis Bucholz and drummer Herman Rarebell.

"World Wide Live" was a top 10 album in multiple European countries - including the group's German homeland - while reaching No. 17 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the documentary here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Release New Single 'Sign Of Hope'

Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year

Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour

More Scorpions News



