(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming a new, two-part mini-documentary on their 1985 release, "World Wide Live", to mark its 35th anniversary on June 20.
The band recorded material for the live album while on the road in support of their ninth record, "Love At First Sting"; the project features songs from four US concert dates and shows in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.
The live set featured the longtime Scorpions lineup of vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs, bassist Francis Bucholz and drummer Herman Rarebell.
"World Wide Live" was a top 10 album in multiple European countries - including the group's German homeland - while reaching No. 17 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the documentary here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency
Scorpions Release New Single 'Sign Of Hope'
Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery
Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery
Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery
Scorpions Frontman Reveals Plans For New Album
Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche
Scorpions Plan Las Vegas Residency Next Year
Scorpions And Whitesnake Teaming Up For Tour
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates- Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival- Metallica Stream Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours- more
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates
Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video
Dan Reed Network And Reckless Love Announce Coheadlining Tour
Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide