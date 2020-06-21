Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has revealed that the surgery, which caused his band to pull out of a major tour with Sammy Hagar and The Circle and Night Ranger, has been delayed.

While the Covid-19 pandemic would have eventually sidelined the trek, Coverdale pulled his band out prior to the lockdown because he needed to under surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia, a condition that he describes as career threatening.

However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions on non-life threatening surgeries, Coverdale has been unable to undergo the procedure, he shared during an interview with 107.1 The Boss.

Coverdale told host Michele Amabile about the condition, "It's more than a hernia. It's like I have a fresh chicken pushed down my underpants. It's like I've got a backpack on the front.

"I haven't been able to have the surgery, as career-threatening as it is, because I can't project loud and sing the kind of songs people know. It's painful, and it actually gets me out of some of the domestic work here, I can't do too much heavy lifting.

He then explained why the surgery has been delayed, "As it isn't a life-threatening situation, I'm not in line yet to have the surgery. It's an interesting time.

"And with my age, it's probably gonna be a three- or four-month recovery period. So I'm still waiting to have that surgery. It's a bugger, isn't it? It really is." Listen to the full interview here.





