Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests

In a nod to current events Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth took to social media to share new original artwork that also announced that he has changed his name.
The painting depicted a large frog with a much smaller man standing next to it. It carried several written phrases. It starts on the top with, "Your Bottom Is Soggy!!", then it says, "Rebel Remix!!", and below that, "Summertime's Here Baby!!".
That was followed by the tongue-in-cheek announcement, "David 'Lee' Roth Changes Name!". It went on to explain, "Diamond Dave, following Lady Antebellum 's (now 'Lady A ') example, will be dropping the 'Lee.' From now on, he wants us all to call him "David L. Roth ' or simply 'El Roth..'"
Lady Antebellum recently made headlines when they decided to change their name due to the ties to the civil war and slavery in the wake of the protests over George Floyd's death.
Roth appears to be referencing the tie to Confederate General Robert E. Lee in dropping the Lee from his name. He signed the painting "El Roth!!"
Fans will have to wait and see whether this is his famous humor, or if he is being serious about changing his name. See the post here.
