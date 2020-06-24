Poison's Bret Michaels Shares His Biggest Regrets

Poison frontman Bret Michaels revealed two of his biggest regrets while discussing his new book "Auto-Scrap-Ography" in an interview with Beverly Hills Magazine.

Bret released "Auto-Scrap-ography Volume 1: My Life in Pictures & Stories" this past spring and during the interview he was asked about his biggest life regrets and he responded, "One regret is that I couldn't be there for some of the events my children had at school.

"I've been to everything I could physically get to, but if it's when you have to play a show and it's also the night my kids are doing a recital, those are the things that I regret. I've never missed a birthday or a Christmas, but some of the other things you do miss.

"Another regret is a huge fist fight I had with C.C., my guitar player, and he's one of my best friends. It was a lot of time on the road, a lot of heated discussions about what songs we wanted in the set, and little things that fester and turned into a knockdown, drag out, nose breaking, teeth missing fist fight.

"We are like brothers, and I regret the physical end of it. It didn't need to go there, and it's one of my biggest regrets, especially because it happened twice in the same week, once in New Orleans and once backstage at the MTV Awards." Fans can order the book here.





