Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Lands Role In Music Game

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has landed a role in Capricia Productions games studio's upcoming game "Of Bird and Cage," which is currently underdevelopment.

Worsnop has been cast in the vocal roll of Ari, who is romantically invovlded with the game's protagonist Gitta, who is being voiced by Kobra and the Lotus' Kobra Paige.

Apart from Worsnop and Paige, the game will also have characters voiced by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Mike LePond (Symphony X), Rocky Grey (ex-Evanescence).

Danny had this to say, "We've had a lot of fun making this. It's an entirely new approach, an entirely new concept, and a way to absorb the video game platform that I believe you guys are going to enjoy.

"There are a lot of incredible other musicians who've been involved in the casting, the creation, the scoring, and the performance within this video game and I would just want to say thank you to all of them who've been involved, and thank you to everyone who has created Of Bird and Cage for having me on board." Check out the announcement video below:





