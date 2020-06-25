Needtobreathe Release New Song 'Who Am I'

Needtobreathe have released a brand new song called "Who Am I". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Out of Body", which is set to be released on August 28th.

Singer Bear Rinehart had the following to say about the brand new song, "Probably the biggest and most constant struggle I have in my life is being able to accept love.

"At some place in my core, it's hard for me to believe that I'm ever worthy of it, or somehow deserve it. 'Who Am I' is a song about the fight to accept, embrace, and trust that the greatest love requires nothing in return." Stream "Who Am I" below:





