Needtobreathe To Play Socially Distanced Shows For Live Album

Keavin Wiggins | 01-11-2021

Album art courtesy Elektra

Alt-rockers Needtobreathe have announced that they be making their first return to stage in front of an audience since January of last year to capture two shows for a new live album.

The band shared that they will be returning to the stage on March 13th and 14th for two special socially distanced outdoor shows at The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

The shows will be captured for their forthcoming "Live From The Woods Vol. 2", which will be released on April 16th and follows their 2015 release "Live From The Woods".

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 15 at 12:00pm CT, with The Insiders Fan Club presale tickets going on sale Wednesday.


