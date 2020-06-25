Slipknot's Corey Taylor Trying To Setup Solo Shows

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he is trying to find a way to play some live solo shows in his current home town of Las Vegas.

Taylor made the comments when discussing the impact of being off the road has had on him during the Covid-19 pandemic during a recent appearance on The Mistress Carrie Podcast (Listen here).

He said of the possible Vegas shows, "I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but I'm trying. So, if we can come out of that and be okay, I think we'll be able to move on.

"But it's like trying to get through red tape. If you find a venue that's willing to do it, then you have to find out if the city's actually going to let you do it or if they're gonna send somebody down to shut you down. And if they don't do it, can you get a promoter that will actually invest in it or are they gonna take their hands off it?

"So, it's almost like trying to chase the source to find the cure. And I don't know what right move's going to be right now. But I'm trying to find it. I'm trying to do a million different things right now, but I'm definitely trying to find it."





