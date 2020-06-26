Zac Brown Band Announce 4th With The Family Livestream

The Zac Brown Band have announced that they will be celebrating the July 4th holiday weekend by offering fans a free live stream performance dubbed "4th With The Family".

The special event will be taking place on July 3, 2020 at 8:00pm ET and will feature a brand new acoustic set honoring our nation's veterans, via the LiveXLive app and the band's official Facebook page.

The stream will also benefit Zac Brown's nonprofit passion project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs. Zak had this to say, "We are so proud to present this live stream.

" Not only do we have the opportunity to perform for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise crucial funds that support the mental health and wellbeing of our veterans.

"All men and women who have served deserve our deepest gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and community." Find more details here.





