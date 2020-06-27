David Bowie Track From Unreleased Live Album Streaming

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of a 1995 live version of his 1980 track, "Teenage Wildlife", as a preview to the July 3 release of "Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)."

The iconic rocker was captured in performance at the Starplex Amphitheater in Dallas, TX on October 13, 1995 during the US leg of the Outside Tour.

The phrase "Ouvrez Le Chien" (translating from the French to "Open The Dog") originally appeared in the song "All The Madmen" from Bowie's 1970 record, "The Man Who Sold The World" (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year), albeit without the z; the singer also used the phrase for his 1993 song "Buddha Of Suburbia", once again spelling "ouvre" without a Z; it was later added when the phrase and its English translation were prominently featured in the stage set of the 1995 Outside Tour.

In addition to the Dallas concert footage, "Ouvrez Le Chien" also features two bonus songs - "Moonage Daydream" and "Under Pressure" - recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK in December 1995; previously available on the "Hallo Spaceboy" CD single, both tracks are making their streaming debut.

"Ouvrez Le Chien" follows May's release of "LiveAndWell.com" as the second in a series of three David Bowie live recordings from the 90s that will be issued digitally over the coming months. Check out the song stream here.

