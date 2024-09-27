David Bowie Camp Marks Milestone Anniversary With Classic TV Performance

The David Bowie camp is celebrating the 44th anniversary of Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) topping the UK charts by sharing a classic performance on Later with Jools Hollard.
The official Bowie Facebook page shared, "'I'm happy hope you're happy too...' On the 44th anniversary of Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) hitting the #1 spot in the UK, we thought it would be appropriate to share another performance from Bowie's appearance on BBC TWO's Later... with Jools Holland, in the shape of a song that originally appeared on the album.
"Obviously, we're talking the #1 song Ashes To Ashes and you can watch the full thing from the 4th December 1999 broadcast here on the official Bowie YouTube channel". Watch it below:
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow
Umphrey's McGee Recruit Huey Lewis For David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'
Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016
Wilco Rocks David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully
Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance
Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed
Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video
Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks
Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album
Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion
Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show