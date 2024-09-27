.

David Bowie Camp Marks Milestone Anniversary With Classic TV Performance

The David Bowie camp is celebrating the 44th anniversary of Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) topping the UK charts by sharing a classic performance on Later with Jools Hollard.

The official Bowie Facebook page shared, "'I'm happy hope you're happy too...' On the 44th anniversary of Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps) hitting the #1 spot in the UK, we thought it would be appropriate to share another performance from Bowie's appearance on BBC TWO's Later... with Jools Holland, in the shape of a song that originally appeared on the album.

"Obviously, we're talking the #1 song Ashes To Ashes and you can watch the full thing from the 4th December 1999 broadcast here on the official Bowie YouTube channel". Watch it below:

