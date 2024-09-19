David Bowie Previously Unreleased Recordings Coming Tomorrow

Parlophone will be releasing David Bowie's Live From The Manhattan Center '99 Digital EP tomorrow (September 20th to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of Thursday's Child, the first single from 'hours...'.

The special live EP will feature three previously unreleased live tracks recorded for the U.K. TV show Top Of The Pops but not broadcast at the time. The recording was made on the same day and at the same venue as David's VH1 Storytellers performance.

LIVE FROM THE MANHATTAN CENTER '99 DIGITAL EP will include Thursday's Child (Previously Unreleased), Survive (Previously Unreleased) and The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Previously Unreleased)

The David Bowie camp advises fans to stay tuned for details of more celebrations of the 25th anniversary of 'hours...'.

Related Stories

Umphrey's McGee Recruit Huey Lewis For David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'

Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016

Wilco Rocks David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'

40th Anniversary Of David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' Celebrated In The Studio - 2023 In Review

News > David Bowie