Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of' Shine On You Crazy Diamond'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming rare live audio of a 1974 performance of the "Wish You Were Here" album classic, "Shine On You Crazy Diamond."

The band were captured live during a four-night stand at The Empire Pool (later known as Wembley Arena) in London in November 1974 during a five-week UK tour; it was first released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series.

The appearances would see early previews of material from "Wish You Were Here", which wasn't released until the fall of 1975. "Arguably an essential song to be on any Pink Floyd playlist!," says the band. "At this stage, the song was still unreleased, so the audience wouldn't have been familiar with it."

The group's recently-launched feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist" sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.

Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" box sets a few years back. Stream this week's song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





