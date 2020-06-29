Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon

Journey guitarist and cofounder Neal Schon is surprised that former frontman Steve Perry has not been more public since the release of his long-awaited solo album, including performing live.

Perry did do some interviews around the time of the release of his latest album "Traces" in October of 2018, but he did not follow the traditional route of doing television performances or launching a tour to support the record.

Schon was asked during a SiriusXM interview about why he believes Perry has not made any live performances to promote "Traces". Neal responded, "I am as clueless as you are. I thought for sure there was hope he would be out there singing, and I was excited for him. He's been not out there for such a long time, I was happy to see him put out a solo record, and signs said he was gonna get back in it. I was all behind him to do that, not for my own benefit, for him and for the fans.

"Somehow, things always get twisted to where I'm trying to take advantage of somebody, and it's really not the issue at all. I am a true friend of his, whether he knows it or not," Neal continued. "And I get the feeling, when I'm trying to talk to him, that he thinks that I just want something. I don't want anything. I just wanna support him, to show him respect for all the great years that we had. And that's it, simply, that is it."

"What I did notice is that when he first came out and started doing the very first interviews [to promote the album], he had a lot to say about him and I, and it was all very positive, what he was talking about, our friendship and what we wrote together and what he cherishes in his heart.

"And then things dramatically changed, whether it was edited out by higher-ups or whatever, but it went from completely one way to another. I was, like, 'Wow! That's just too bad.' Because he was being honest, and he was telling everybody how he felt.

"And then it seemed like somebody had clamped down on him and said, 'Don't talk about it.' Which I've seen a lot in all the years that I've been in this industry, and I just know what goes on behind the doors, and there's a lot of politics.

"I still wish him the best. And I'm still here at home. If he's up here in the Bay Area and he wants to have a coffee or come in and check out what Narada and I are doing, the door is open, always. In the meantime, I'm gonna be recording and moving forward.

"I have no idea why he wouldn't wanna sing or at least even go on TV and promote his record, if he doesn't wanna do a tour. I can understand that. But take advantage of the late-night shows and go play, at least." Listen to the full interview here.





