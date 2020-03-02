.

Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

K. Wiggins | 03-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lacuna CoilAlbum cover art

Lacuna Coil have announced that they have canceled their upcoming concerts in Southeast Asia and Australia over safety concerns due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "ATTENTION SOUTH EAST ASIA?? We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta. Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak.
"
While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone's health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.

"Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase."


Related Stories


Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

Lacuna Coil Release 'Layers Of Time' Video

Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

More Lacuna Coil News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'- Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary- Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus- more


Reviews
Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'

Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

The Hollies Announce First US Tour In 18 Years

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases New Video

Four Year Strong Release 'Get Out Of My Head' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Reveals He Had A Heart Attack

Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.