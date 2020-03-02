Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Album cover art Album cover art

Lacuna Coil have announced that they have canceled their upcoming concerts in Southeast Asia and Australia over safety concerns due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "ATTENTION SOUTH EAST ASIA?? We regret to inform our beloved fans of South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta. Our home region of Lombardia, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak.

"

While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone's health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We're confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.

"Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase."





Related Stories

Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour With Apocalyptica

Lacuna Coil Release 'Layers Of Time' Video

Lacuna Coil Announce New Album 'Black Anima'

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

More Lacuna Coil News



