Extreme Finishing First New Album In Over A Decade

K. Wiggins | 03-03-2020

ExtremeSaudades De Rock Cover art

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has revealed that the band is completing work on their first new album in over a decade, the follow-up to their 2008 effort "Saudades De Rock".

Bettencourt shared the news during an appearance on SiriusXM last week. He said that frontman Gary Cherone is "doing a few touch-ups, some stuff that we did, a few fixes; stuff we changed, lyrics we changed in the songs. But that's it. He's doing the final touch-ups. All the guitars, bass, drums are done. Mixes are pretty much done."

He added that "the release [date] is really gonna depend on a label. The good thing about not releasing anything for a while is we're free and clear of, I think, anything that we had, which we're really excited about because I haven't been this excited about an album in a long, long time.

"It's probably one of the hungriest-sounding Extreme albums I've ever done. It's heavy and it's full of fire. I would say that this is even probably Gary's best album he's done. This is his album, I would say."


