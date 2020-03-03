Extreme Finishing First New Album In Over A Decade
Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has revealed that the band is completing work on their first new album in over a decade, the follow-up to their 2008 effort "Saudades De Rock".
Bettencourt shared the news during an appearance on SiriusXM last week. He said that frontman Gary Cherone is "doing a few touch-ups, some stuff that we did, a few fixes; stuff we changed, lyrics we changed in the songs. But that's it. He's doing the final touch-ups. All the guitars, bass, drums are done. Mixes are pretty much done."
He added that "the release [date] is really gonna depend on a label. The good thing about not releasing anything for a while is we're free and clear of, I think, anything that we had, which we're really excited about because I haven't been this excited about an album in a long, long time.
"It's probably one of the hungriest-sounding Extreme albums I've ever done. It's heavy and it's full of fire. I would say that this is even probably Gary's best album he's done. This is his album, I would say."
