Kansas Announce New Album 'The Absence Of Presence'

Michael Angulia | 03-03-2020

KansasCover art courtesy The Publicity Connection

Prog rock legends Kansas have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "The Absence of Presence" on June 26th.

Guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi had this to say, "We are really proud of the album 'The Absence of Presence'. Making a new KANSAS album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody."

The band has also announced that they will be taking their Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Europe this fall. The tour is set to begin on October 18th in London.

Guitarist Richard Williams shared his excitement about the trek, "It's been a while since the band has been able to perform in Europe, where we have some very passionate fans.

"We are excited to take the Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour across Europe. Not only will they hear us perform that album in its entirety, along with other hits and deep cuts, but they will be the first fans to hear some of the songs from 'The Absence of Presence' performed live." See the dates below:

October 18 - London, England - Palladium
October 20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
October 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
October 23 - Tampere, Finland - Tamperetalo
October 24 - Helsinki, Finland - Culture House
October 26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
October 27 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
October 29 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
October 31 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
November 3 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone
November 5 - Heilbronn, Germany - Harmonie
November 9 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress
November 10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Carre Theatre


