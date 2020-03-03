Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Here And Now'

Kenny Chesney has announced that he will be releasing his new studio album "Here And Now" on May 1st, under his new deal with Warner Music Nashville.

Chesney had this to say, "When you're this far into a career, I think artists need to keep pushing themselves and the music without losing sight of who they are, or forgetting the people you make music for. No Shoes Nation is a very passionate place without borders; I get inspired every time I see and hear them.

"These are passionate people who work really hard. They make a difference in their community in all kinds of ways, giving back not so people think they're good, but because that's who they are and what they do. When they listen to music, they're all in - and when they hear something they like, you can feel it in how they respond."



He added, "And one of the things I really wanted (for Here and Now) was to bring a lot of my favorite writers together, not to do 'writing camp,' but just hang out and talk, remember when it was the stories and laughs that sparked songs, not sitting down to churn out something to cut."





