Five Finger Death Punch's 'F8' Explained

Michael Angulia | 03-04-2020

Five Finger Death PunchAlbum cover art courtesy PFA

Five Finger Death Punch just released their eighth studio album "F8" last week and guitarist Zoltan Bathory explained the meaning behind the title in a new radio interview.

Bathory shared the title's inspiration with Star FM in Germany. He said, "Originally, we were just gonna call it '8', sort of. We thought it's the eighth record, and if you wanted to be esoteric about it, we figured, well, if you turn the '8' sideways, it's the symbol of infinity. There was some play with the visuals.

"I do most of the design and the graphics for the merch in the band in general... So, I was playing around with the graphics and I thought it maybe needs a bit more. And we were bouncing around ideas, and we added the letter 'F.'

"So it was, like, Five Finger Death Punch's eighth record. At the same time, if you want to read it phonetically, it could be 'fate.'" Check out the full interview below:


